Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $9.87 Million Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 6.26% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 172.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 74,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

VRDN stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

