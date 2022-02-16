Franklin Resources Inc. Has $9.41 Million Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,456 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.61% of BrightView worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 204.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 243,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BV opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.40.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

