GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $321,000 Stock Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,336 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Anterix were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $206,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Anterix during the third quarter worth $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Anterix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Anterix by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anterix by 19.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ATEX opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

