Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,467 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANF. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

