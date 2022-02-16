Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $54,000 Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everi were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

