Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 62,467 Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,467 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.68% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 610,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 4.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCAR stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

