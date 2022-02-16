Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth $974,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 119,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

NYSE LZB opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.