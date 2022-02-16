Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Funko worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Funko by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Funko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 53.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 42.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 531,332 shares of company stock worth $9,517,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $911.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

