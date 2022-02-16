HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,157 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 334,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after purchasing an additional 132,648 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,300,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.67.

