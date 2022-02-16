The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,562 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 25.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 339,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

