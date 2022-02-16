Natixis Takes $293,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 107,161 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

