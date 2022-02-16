Natixis Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,492 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,196 shares of company stock worth $1,417,787 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

