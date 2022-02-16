Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

