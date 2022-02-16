ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,586,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $669,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

