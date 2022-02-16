Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 281,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Seres Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 53,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 35,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 133,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $775.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

