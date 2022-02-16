Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OLK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

OLK opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

