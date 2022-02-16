FIL Ltd Acquires 6,134 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $651.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $308.05 million for the quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

