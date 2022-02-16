Short Interest in Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Decreases By 39.4%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stem stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm is involved in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

