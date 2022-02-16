Short Interest in Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Decreases By 39.4%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Stem stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
About Stem
