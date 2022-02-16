NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks Sells 17,009 Shares

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $823.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

