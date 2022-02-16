Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) President Patrick W. Galley Buys 5,000 Shares

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) President Patrick W. Galley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RMM opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

