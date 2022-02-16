Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 392,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,386,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,102,718 shares of company stock worth $42,425,655 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

