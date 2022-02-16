Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the January 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.88. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWMAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

