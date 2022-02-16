Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 9,491 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.45 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,697,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

