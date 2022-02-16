Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PDRDF stock opened at 216.18 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of 182.38 and a one year high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

