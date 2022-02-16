Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PDRDF stock opened at 216.18 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of 182.38 and a one year high of 246.48.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
