CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $258.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.07.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $238.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.94. CME Group has a 12-month low of $182.99 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 160,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

