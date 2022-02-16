NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7,026.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7,026 ($95.07) and last traded at GBX 7,032 ($95.16), with a volume of 39282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,074 ($95.72).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($129.91) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.52) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($118.83).

Get NEXT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,696.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,898.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.76) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,589.99). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($104.94) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($135,266.51).

About NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.