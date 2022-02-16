Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Rajesh Nambiar Sells 5,000 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CTSH opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

