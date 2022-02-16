Zacks: Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.75. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

CHD opened at $96.68 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

