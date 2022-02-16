L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target Lowered to €395.00 at Morgan Stanley

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €435.00 ($494.32) to €395.00 ($448.86) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.75.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

