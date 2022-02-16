$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.