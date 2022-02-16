Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLHG. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Skylight Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

