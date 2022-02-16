Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.79. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,013,000 after acquiring an additional 133,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.