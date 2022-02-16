Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bakkt Holdings LLC provides digital asset marketplace which enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt Holdings LLC, formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE BKKT opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

