Natixis Takes Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Natixis bought a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,998,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,371,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

