Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 126,400 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Diana Shipping worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 241,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Diana Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $392.69 million, a P/E ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.