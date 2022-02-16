Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 280 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rogers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 664.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rogers by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

NYSE ROG opened at $272.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $170.03 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.56.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

