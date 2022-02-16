Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.64% of Franklin Street Properties worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,050 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

FSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $605.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

