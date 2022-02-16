Natixis Grows Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 130.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Avid Technology were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVID. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.20.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.