Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 68,110 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,110 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.92% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGS opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

