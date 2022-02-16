Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AAON by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of AAON by 262.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AAON by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $125,469.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

