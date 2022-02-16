Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $912,000 Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CorVel were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CorVel by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $164.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.33. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,441 shares of company stock worth $5,327,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.