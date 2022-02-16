Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,752 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.46% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HARP. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 400.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $246,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

HARP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

