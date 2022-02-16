Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

