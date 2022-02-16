Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.91. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

