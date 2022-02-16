Profund Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $105.60 and a one year high of $157.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

