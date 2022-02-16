Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after buying an additional 123,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the period.

NYSE DRQ opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $884.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

