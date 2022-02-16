Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NYSE WNC opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wabash National by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 566,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 105,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

