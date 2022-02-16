Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Shares of PRI opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 52-week low of $135.97 and a 52-week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,676,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primerica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

