Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Amundi bought a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Merk Investments LLC boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.