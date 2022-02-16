TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $659.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,296 shares of company stock valued at $172,676. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 260,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.